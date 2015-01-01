Abstract

A large study1 of US high school football (or, should we say, soccer) players has found that teenage girls face almost double the risk of concussion playing the game compared with teenage boys (risk ratio 1.88, 95% confidence interval 1.69 to 2.09, P<0.001). The authors said their findings were relevant to growing concerns about the consequences of sport related concussion (SRC), including the possible increased risk of dementia which is still being investigated...

