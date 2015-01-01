Abstract

Relationships among childhood maltreatment (CM), hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis disturbances, major depressive disorder (MDD), poor functionality, and lower quality of life (QoL) in adulthood have been described. We aimed to study the roles of the remission status of depression and HPA axis function in the relationships between CM and functionality and QoL. Ninety-seven patients with MDD and 97 healthy controls were included. The cortisol awakening response, cortisol suppression ratio in the dexamethasone suppression test, and diurnal cortisol slope were assessed. Participants completed measures of psychopathology, CM, functionality, and QoL. Multiple linear regression analyses were performed to study the relationships between CM and functionality and QoL. Only non-remitted MDD patients showed lower functionality and QoL than controls, indicating that depressive symptoms may partly predict functionality and QoL. Cortisol measures did not differ between remitted and non-remitted patients. Although neither HPA axis measures nor depression remission status were consistently associated with functionality or QoL, these factors moderated the effects of CM on functionality and QoL. In conclusion, subtle neurobiological dysfunctions in stress-related systems could help to explain diminished functionality and QoL in individuals with CM and MDD and contribute to the persistence of these impairments even after the remission of depressive symptoms.

