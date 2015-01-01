Abstract

BACKGROUND: Secondary traumatic Stress (STS) is an increasingly recognized phenomenon experienced by clinicians working with patients who have experienced trauma firsthand. STS is experienced in a range of clinical settings; medical trainees and those working in Child Abuse Pediatrics (CAP) are at particular risk of experiencing STS. To date, there are no interventions described to address STS experienced by medical trainees in the context of CAP training.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this project was to design and pilot an innovative program to increase resilience and address STS symptoms among fellows in a CAP training program. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The Therapeutic Group Sessions (TGS) program was developed for CAP fellows at the Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Canada.



METHODS: The intervention involved mandatory, monthly small group sessions facilitated by a consistent mental health professional throughout fellowship. Sessions included low intensity focusing activities, sharing impactful work-related experiences, mental health professional-led discussion of strategies and reflection on the session. Written evaluations were completed to understand the perceived impact on fellows and were analyzed for themes.



RESULTS: Fellows reported improvements in perceived STS symptoms and increased feelings of resilience. Unanticipated positive outcomes were described including, a highly bonded fellowship group and transferrable skills gained in supportive communication. Programs developed to support clinicians in other settings are reviewed and compared to the TGS program.



CONCLUSIONS: This is the first program aimed at improving resilience and addressing STS among child abuse fellows. Outcomes demonstrated numerous positive impacts that are widely applicable to the broader clinical setting.

Language: en