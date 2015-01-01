Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite evidence supporting Parent-Child Interaction Therapy's (PCIT) effectiveness for maltreatment prevention, its integration in child welfare services (CWS) has been challenging.



OBJECTIVE: Using a pilot randomized controlled trial design, we evaluated the (1) feasibility of training therapists from CWS providers to implement home-based PCIT (2) feasibility of retaining parent-child dyads at-risk for child abuse in voluntary PCIT services, and (3) promise of PCIT for improving parenting skills. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Between 2015-2017, 23 therapists from CWS providers and 55 caregiver-child dyads who were determined to be at moderate-to-high risk for physical and/or emotional abuse, remained in the same home, and were referred for voluntary parenting services following a child protective investigation participated.



METHODS: We trained 14 therapists in home-based PCIT and randomly assigned participating dyads to receive PCIT or services as usual (SAU). Dyads completed baseline and post-treatment assessments, including self-reported and observed parenting skills.



RESULTS: All therapists successfully completed the PCIT training; none completed full certification requirements. Of all randomized dyads, 51 % completed at least one treatment session, and the mean number of treatment sessions was 10.83. Caregivers assigned to PCIT used more self-reported (d =.72) and observed (d =.59) positive parenting skills post-treatment than caregivers assigned to SAU. Negative, inconsistent, and punitive parenting strategies and parenting stress did not significantly differ between caregivers assigned to PCIT and SAU.



CONCLUSIONS: Despite several challenges to feasibly implementing PCIT in community-based child welfare settings, even a small dose of PCIT improved positive parenting skills among at-risk parent-child dyads.

