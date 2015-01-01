Abstract

The study of dementia and epilepsy may provide particular insight into behavioural alterations. We describe a rare case of ictal aggressive behaviour in a patient with focal epilepsy associated with a non-dominant dorso-lateral prefrontal lesion. During focal seizures, our patient showed intense agitation and anger, for a long time misinterpreted as psychogenic attacks, which disappeared after epilepsy surgery. The defined anatomical origin of such ictal emotional behaviour is not fully understood, however, the dorso-lateral prefrontal area appears to correlate less frequently with aggressiveness compared to the antero-mesial area. We describe the electroclinical data of our patient and provide a brief review of the mechanisms underlying aggressive conduct in epilepsy and dementia. An understanding of this mechanism could help to clarify the neural basis and treatment of violence associated with these and other neurological disorders. [Published with video sequence].

Language: en