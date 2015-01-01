|
Citation
|
Martínez-Alés G, Barrigón ML, Lopez-Castroman J, Baca-Garcia E. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: e676487.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Suicide claims almost 1 million lives globally every year. Understanding and preventing suicidal behaviors and death by suicide is a largely unmet need: despite substantial efforts, suicide remains the second leading cause of death among youth and, over the last two decades, suicide mortality rates have increased in several regions across the globe (1). For instance, in the United States, suicide is the only leading cause of death that has not diminished over the last two decades--alongside opioid overdose, an entity that is closely related to suicide (2). The impact of suicide is far-reaching and affects families and communities over generations. Advancing suicidology is an urgent public health challenge.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
attempted suicide; suicide; data science; global mental health; mediation