Abstract

BACKGROUND: The aim of this study is to evaluate whether any specific antipsychotic regimen or dosage is effective in managing suicidal ideation in schizophrenia. Four comparisons were conducted between: (1) clozapine and other antipsychotics; (2) long-acting injectable and oral antipsychotics; (3) atypical and typical antipsychotics; (4) antipsychotics augmented with antidepressants and antipsychotic treatment without antidepressant augmentation.



METHODS: We recruited 103 participants diagnosed with schizophrenia spectrum disorders. Participants were followed for at least six months. The Beck Scale for Suicidal Ideation (BSS) was used to assess the severity of suicidal ideation at each visit. We performed a multiple linear regression model controlling for BSS score at study entry and other confounding variables to predict the change in the BSS scores between two visits.



RESULTS: Overall, there were 28 subjects treated with clozapine (27.2%), and 21 subjects with depot antipsychotics (20.4%). In our sample, 30 subjects experienced some suicidal ideation at study entry. When considering the entire sample, there was a statistically significant decrease in suicidal ideation severity in the follow-up visit compared to the study entry visit (p = 0.043).



CONCLUSIONS: To conclude, our preliminary analysis implies that antipsychotics are effective in controlling suicidal ideation in schizophrenia patients, but no difference was found among alternative antipsychotics' classes or dosages.

