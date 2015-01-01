Abstract

(1) Background: Healthcare workplace violence has been a focused issue in the whole world. The rate of the occurrence is pretty high in every country. The emergency room is a high risk and high frequency place for violence to occur. Under the medical service demands from people, it is quite easy to bring about conflicts. This leads to serious physical and mental harm to nurses. When suffering from physical and mental injuries, resilience is a protective factor away from negative influence. It is rare to explore and study how the nurses' resilience ability, workplace violence and turnover intention are related. Thus, the aim of this study is to understand resilience as a mediator effect in emergency nurses toward the workplace violence. (2) Methods: A cross-sectional survey study was used to collect information from emergency room nurses of a medical center in northern Taiwan. There were 132 samples in total. Three research instruments were included as follows: Hospital Workplace Violence Prevention Questionnaire, Connor-Davidson Resilience Scale, and Turnover Intention Scale. Statistical analysis using t-test, ANOVA, Correlation, as well as Sobel test were used in this study. (3) Results: The results revealed that the average age was 29.5 ± 5.6. Almost 58% of nurses experienced workplace violence. Twelve percent of nurse had experienced physical violence and 53.8% had experienced mental violence. There was significant relationship between shift personnel and religious believers. To the people who suffered physical violence, there was a significant relationship between emergency room working years and the total working years. There was significant difference between those who had suffered mental violence and religious believers. Female nurses suffered mental violence to a much higher extent than male nurses. There was a significant relationship between nurses' working years, the total working years, resilience, and turnover intention. Resilience was not the mediator for workplace violence toward turnover intention in this study. (4) Conclusions: The outcome of this study suggested that on an individual level, nurses can enhance self-protection and communication skills to decrease workplace violence. For emergency environment settings, designing a good working environment, visitors' restriction, avoiding working alone, and enhancing supervising alarm system are recommended. As for hospital administrators, fitness for work and to set up a project team is necessary. These can be references in planning prevention on workplace violence and promoting quality of workplace and patient safety in the future.

Language: en