|
Citation
|
Pittman JOE, Lindamer L, Afari N, Depp C, Villodas M, Hamilton A, Kim B, Mor MK, Almklov E, Gault J, Rabin B. Implement. Sci. Commun. 2021; 2(1): e46.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33926577
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Post-9/11 veterans who enroll in VA health care frequently present with suicidal ideation and/or recent suicidal behavior. Most of these veterans are not screened on their day of enrollment and their risk goes undetected. Screening for suicide risk, and associated mental health factors, can lead to early detection and referral to effective treatment, thereby decreasing suicide risk. eScreening is an innovative Gold Standard Practice with evidence to support its effectiveness and implementation potential in transition and care management (TCM) programs. We will evaluate the impact of eScreening to improve the rate and speed of suicide risk screening and referral to mental health care compared to current screening methods used by transition care managers. We will also evaluate the impact of an innovative, multicomponent implementation strategy (MCIS) on the reach, adoption, implementation, and sustained use of eScreening.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Implementation; eScreening; Facilitation; PRISM; RE-AIM; Veterans