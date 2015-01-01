Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) affects children's ability to succeed at school. Few educators have the necessary training and knowledge needed to adequately monitor and treat students with a TBI, despite schools regularly serving as the long-term service provider. In this article, we describe a return to school model used in Oregon that implements best practices indicated by the extant literature, as well as our research protocol for evaluating this model. We discuss project aims and our planned procedures, including the measures used, our quasi-experimental design using matched controls, statistical power, and impact analyses. This project will provide the evidential base for implementation of a return to school model at scale.

