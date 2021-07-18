SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kim YS, Kwon S, Ho SH. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(7).

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph18073672

unavailable

External causes of injury are major contributors to mortality among people with disabilities. We analyzed the 10-year trend (2008-2017) of mortality attributed to external causes of injury among people with disabilities. We conducted an observational, population-based, retrospective, cross-sectional study among people with disabilities in South Korea. The database was compiled by merging two data sets: registered people with disabilities during 2008-2017 from the Ministry of Health and Welfare, and the data published by the Korea National Statistical Office. Between 2008 and 2017, the all-cause mortality among people with disabilities showed a rising trend and increased from 2641 per 100,000 in 2008 to 2751 per 100,000 in 2017. During this 10-year period, 6.5-9.2% of the total number of deaths were caused by injuries. Disabilities that were associated with a high crude mortality rate shared the same three most frequent causes of death: suicide, motor vehicle crashes, and falling. Mortality due to external causes of injury increased among older people with disabilities. Thus, effective strategies are required to decrease preventable deaths caused by unintentional injuries among people with disabilities.


injury; mortality; external causes of injury; people with disability

