|
Citation
|
Kandala NB, Nnanatu CC, Atilola G, Komba P, Mavatikua L, Moore Z, Matanda D. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(7).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C) is a harmful traditional practice affecting the health and rights of women and girls. This has raised global attention on the implementation of strategies to eliminate the practice in conformity with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). A recent study on the trends of FGM/C among Senegalese women (aged 15-49) which examined how individual- and community-level factors affected the practice, found significant regional variations in the practice. However, the dynamics of the practice among girls (0-14 years old) is not fully understood. This paper attempts to fill this knowledge gap by investigating normative influences in the persistence of the practice among Senegalese girls, identify and map 'hotspots'.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
bayesian hierarchical modelling; FGM/C; social norms; spatial analysis