|
Citation
|
Michlig G, Warren N, Berhe M, Johnson-Agbakwu C. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(7): 3733.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C) is associated with adverse sexual, reproductive and psychological sequelae. The aim of this study was to quantitatively explore factors related to satisfaction with FGM/C-related care in the US focusing on access to care, health service utilization, and women's experiences.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
access to care; female genital cutting; female genital mutilation; health service use; quality of care; satisfaction in care