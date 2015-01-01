|
This study aimed to evaluate the effects of an alcohol-related harm prevention program on out-of-school adolescent girls. This was a quasi-experimental study employing a randomized controlled non-synchronized design. There were 23 and 22 participants in the experimental and control groups, respectively. The program comprised three sessions aiming to motivate voluntary changes and promote autonomous decision-making. The experimental group showed significantly higher alcohol-related knowledge and substantially lower alcohol outcome expectancy than the control group. No significant differences emerged from drinking refusal, self-efficacy, or alcohol abstinence intention. This program could improve alcohol-related knowledge and reduce out-of-school adolescent girls' positive alcohol outcome expectancy.
