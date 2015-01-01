Abstract

Bullying can pose a risk to health and safety, including the risk for damage to the emotional, psychosocial, mental, or physical health of employees in the workplace. Since bullying has a detrimental impact on victims and organizations, several studies on this issue had been conducted using the Negative Acts Questionnaire-Revised (NAQ-R), which is one of the most widely used tools to assess and minimize the occurrence of workplace bullying. However, this tool has not been validated for the Indonesian contexts. In this study, the author tested the reliability and constructed validity of the Indonesian version of NAQ-R. A total of 3140 participants were recruited in this study from various companies from different industries. NAQ-R, Psychosocial Distress (K10), and Satisfaction with Life Scale (SWLS) were administrated through an online survey. The results showed that 22 items yielded three model factors, i.e., person-related bullying, work-related bullying, and intimidation towards a person. Cronbach's alpha coefficients for the total and sub-scales of the Indonesian NAQ-R was acceptable, ranging from 0.721 to 0.897. This study confirmed that the Indonesian version of NAQ-R has an internal consistency reliability, and the concurrent and construct validity are at acceptable levels. Thus, this tool can be used as the screening instrument in assessing workplace bullying.

Language: en