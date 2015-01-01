Abstract

As the attitudes of healthcare staff are thought to influence the quality and effectiveness of interventions targeting patients' suicide risk, attitudes are often used as an outcome in the evaluation of suicide-preventive training. Due to various problems related to the validity and reliability of commonly used scales, there is a lack of overall agreement on how to measure these attitudes. Confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) was used to cross-validate previously used models and to investigate new models to measure professionals' attitudes toward work with suicidal individuals and to test the longitudinal stability of the models by analyzing new sets of data. The population in the first study consisted of a heterogenous group of 1350 professionals who managed suicidal individuals relatively frequently. The second study included 640 professionals. The results of the cross-validation of previous models were described and a new questionnaire measuring attitudes toward suicide prevention, suicidal individuals, and organizational-facilitated self-efficacy (OSAQ-12) was presented. The three presented models retained a good fit and were stable over time. Valid and reliable measurement models that measure aspects of attitudes toward suicide are a prerequisite for conducting both cross-sectional and intervention studies.

Language: en