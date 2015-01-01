|
Holliday CN, Bevilacqua K, Grace KT, Denhard L, Kaur A, Miller J, Decker MR. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(8): e4177.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
unavailable
Abstract
Survivors' considerations for re-housing following intimate partner violence (IPV) are understudied despite likely neighborhood-level influences on women's safety. We assess housing priorities and predictors of re-housing location among recent IPV survivors (n = 54) in Rapid Re-housing (RRH) in the Baltimore-Washington Metropolitan Area. Choropleth maps depict residential location relative to census tract characteristics (neighborhood deprivation index (NDI) and residential segregation) derived from American Community Survey data (2013-2017). Linear regression measured associations between women's individual, economic, and social factors and NDI and segregation. In-depth interviews (n = 16) contextualize quantitative findings. Overall, survivors re-housed in significantly more deprived and racially segregated census tracts within their respective regions. In adjusted models, trouble securing housing (B = 0.74, 95% CI: 0.13, 1.34), comfortability with proximity to loved ones (B = 0.75, 95% CI: 0.02, 1.48), and being unsure (vs unlikely) about IPV risk (B = -0.76, 95% CI: -1.39, -0.14) were significantly associated with NDI. Economic dependence on an abusive partner (B = -0.31, 95% CI: -0.56, -0.06) predicted re-housing in segregated census tracts; occasional stress about housing affordability (B = 0.39, 95% CI: 0.04, 0.75) predicted re-housing in less segregated census tracts. Qualitative results contextualize economic (affordability), safety, and social (familiarity) re-housing considerations and process impacts (inspection delays). Structural racism, including discriminatory housing practices, intersect with gender, exacerbating challenges among survivors of severe IPV. This mixed-methods study further highlights the significant economic tradeoffs for safety and stability, where the prioritization of safety may exacerbate economic devastation for IPV survivors.
intimate partner violence; health consequences; homeless persons; housing insecurity; housing instability; neighborhood deprivation; rapid rehousing; residential segregation; social determinants of health