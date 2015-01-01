Abstract

Human behavior is implicated in most road accidents. The current study examined drivers' behavior that interferes with decision making and reaction time to an incidence. Adults (≥17 years-old) participated in a questionnaire-based survey for driver's behavior. Dataset was weighed according to sex, age and education based on the 2011 census. Differences between groups were assessed with Chi-squared tests while logistic regression models were used to identify drivers' characteristics for specific behaviors. A total 1601 adults participated in the survey-48% males and 52% females. Texting, Global Positioning System (GPS) setting and smoking were observed more by professional drivers and drivers of an urban area, while smoking was also dependent on social class. Drink driving was observed more by males (20% vs. 5% females), while after adjusting for age, the odds of drink driving in males were 5 times higher than females (p < 0.001). A different effect of age depending on the driver's sex and vice versa was observed regarding phone calls. Drivers' behavior with distractive potential differed by age, sex, social class and area of residence. Male drivers were more likely to perform drink driving, while professional drivers were more likely to use cell phone for calls and texting, set the GPS and smoke while driving.

Language: en