Hietamäki J, Huttunen M, Husso M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(9): e4724.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Background-Intimate partner violence (IPV) has both direct and longer-term effects on children's well-being. Much of the research thus far has relied on caregiver reports of IPV and clinical samples of children. By contrast, minimal research has examined violence between parents from the perspective of children using nationwide samples.
Language: en
intimate partner violence; child victim survey; children witnessing violence; exposure to violence; violence against parents