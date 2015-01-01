|
Cardenas I, Johnson L, Postmus JL. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
This study examined the relationship between (1) quality of life and forms of intimate partner violence (IPV) (i.e., psychological abuse, physical violence, sexual violence, and types of economic abuse), and (2) quality of life and economic empowerment among Latina IPV survivors. The authors used data from the Moving Ahead financial literacy program evaluation (n = 200). Nested random-effects models were conducted.
Language: en
quality of life; intimate partner violence; economic abuse; economic empowerment; Latinas