Abstract

PROBLEM: Child maltreatment is a devastating epidemic affecting millions of children and adolescents in the United States (U.S.) every year. Primary care providers (PCPs) encounter these victims but need resources to aid in the recognition of maltreatment. The purpose of this review is to evaluate child maltreatment measurement instruments and determine feasibility of use by U.S. PCPs. ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA: A systematic search was conducted in the PubMed, CINAHL, and PsycInfo databases from 2014 until 2020. Eligibility criteria included articles conducted in the U.S., with use of a child maltreatment measurement instrument, and subjects less than 18 years old. Eligible articles were reference searched to find the original studies for each instrument and were included if they were published in a peer-reviewed paper, could be located, and addressed the development or validation of the instrument. SAMPLE: Of the 3816 articles, 111 used a child maltreatment measurement instrument. Sixteen of the 27 identified instruments were evaluated for feasibility using a quality rating with criteria including psychometrics, construct measurement, administration, availability, and cost.



RESULTS: Six instruments were recommended for use by PCPs.



CONCLUSIONS: This is the first review evaluating the use of child maltreatment measurement instruments by PCPs and it highlights the combination of psychometric evaluation and other pertinent feasibility criteria to recommend several instruments for use by PCPs. IMPLICATIONS: Use of these instruments by PCPs may serve to identify children and families who are at risk for or suffering from maltreatment.

