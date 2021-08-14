Abstract

This paper contains the results of a newly developed residual-state creep test performed to determine the behavior of a selected geomaterial in the context of reactivated landslides. Soil and rock creep is a time-dependent phenomenon in which a deformation occurs under constant stress. Based on the examination results, it was found that the tested clayey material (from Kobe, Japan) shows tertiary creep behavior only under shear stress higher than the residual strength condition and primary and secondary creep behavior under shear stress lower or equal to the residual strength condition. Based on the data, a model for predicting the critical or failure time is introduced. The study traces the development of the limit state based on the contact model corresponding to Blair's body. The time to occurrence of the conditions necessary for unlimited creep on the surface is estimated. As long-term precipitation and infiltrating water in the area of the landslides are identified as the key phenomena initiating collapse, the work focuses on the prediction of landslides with identified surfaces of potential damage as a result of changes in the saturation state. The procedure outlined is applied to a case study and considerations as to when the necessary safety work should be carried out are presented.

Language: en