Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mandibular fractures are universal in distribution but its aetiologies and presentation patterns differ from one country to another because of varying socioeconomic, cultural and geographical factors. We analysed the aetiological factors and presentation patterns of mandibular fractures in a tertiary hospital at Nigeria's second largest city.



METHODS: Patients with isolated mandibular fractures at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano were prospectively reviewed over a 12-months period. Patients' demographic information and fracture characteristics (aetiology, site, pattern and number of fracture) were recorded and analysed.



RESULTS: One hundred and forty eight patients presented with 180 mandibular fractures. There were eight fold higher men with mandibular fractures than women (M: F = 8.3:1) with highest incidence in third decade of life. Road traffic accidents (84.46%) was the major aetiology while iatrogenic fracture (0.68%) was found in one patient. Mandibular body was the most fractured site (41.11%) with parasymphyseal and angle regions accounting for 27.78% and 23.89% of total recorded fractures respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: Mandibular fractures in Kano, Northwest Nigeria occurred predominantly in men in the third decade and are mostly caused by road traffic accidents. The majority of these fractures involved the mandibular body.

