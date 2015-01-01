|
Wu J, Chen L, Chen D, Wang Y, Su B, Cui Z. Polymers (Basel) 2021; 13(7): e1143.
Abstract
The road surface and the tread pattern structures directly affect the wear performance of aircraft tire, especially for lateral sliding conditions. In this paper, wear tests of tread block with different draft angles and root radiuses, different interfaces, and different slip angles were carried out, and combined with the simulation, the effects of tread groove structure and slip angle on the wear mechanism were analyzed.
Language: en
aircraft tire; fatigue wear; finite element model; pavement; rubber