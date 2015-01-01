|
Sunderland M, Batterham PJ, Calear AL, Chapman C, Slade T. Psychol. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Cambridge University Press)
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicide plans and attempts rarely occur without prior suicidal ideation but are hard to predict. Early intervention efforts need to focus on subgroups of the population who are more likely to transition from ideation to suicidal plans and attempts. The current study utilised data from a large nationally representative sample to investigate the time taken to transition and the demographic and mental health correlates of transitioning to suicidal plans and attempts among those with suicidal ideation.
suicidal ideation; suicide attempts; Comorbid mental and substance use disorders; discrete time survival analysis; suicide plans