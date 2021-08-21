Abstract

Even though individual mental and health status largely affects the safety in industrial sites, most studies for preventing industrial accidents are mainly focused on external factors such as regulations, education, etc. In this study, the effect of individual factors on safety (i.e., safety consciousness and safety commitment) was analyzed by collecting brainwave and pulse data at construction sites where industrial accidents have occurred with the highest percentage. The effects of brain stress, concentration, brain activity, and left and right brain imbalance on safety accidents were evaluated through brain wave measurements. In addition, the effects of cumulative fatigue, physical vitality, autonomic nerve health, and autonomic balance were identified through pulse wave measurements. Data were acquired for 180 construction workers at various construction sites, and the workers were classified into three grades according to factors that affected safety accidents at construction sites. Then, the safety consciousness and safety commitment levels of workers corresponding to each grade of the influence factors were evaluated by conducting a questionnaire on safety consciousness and safety commitment. As a result, the characteristics of brain and pulse waves required to improve safety consciousness and safety commitment ability of workers at construction sites were explored.

Language: en