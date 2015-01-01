|
Ghasemlou K, Ergun M, Dadashzadeh N. Sensors (Basel) 2021; 21(9): e3039.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Existing public transport (PT) planning methods use a trip-based approach, rather than a user-based approach, leading to neglecting equity. In other words, the impacts of regular users-i.e., users with higher trip rates-are overrepresented during analysis and modelling because of higher trip rates. In contrast to the existing studies, this study aims to show the actual demand characteristic and users' share are different in daily and monthly data. For this, 1-month of smart card data from the Kocaeli, Turkey, was evaluated by means of specific variables, such as boarding frequency, cardholder types, and the number of users, as well as a breakdown of the number of days traveled by each user set.
transport planning; equity; cost benefit analysis; human centric planning; mobility pattern; public transportation; smart card data; travel behavior