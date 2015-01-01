Abstract

This study describes the development of a landslide monitoring system for the purpose of reducing damages caused by landslides in natural terrain. The system was developed to analyze the effects of landslide-inducing rainfall and the behavior of slopes through 12 monitoring stations that are distributed across eight national parks in Korea. Several sensors and a data acquisition equipment to monitor landslide were installed in each station. The composition of the system and its operating program were designed to efficiently manage the sizeable amounts of real-time monitoring data that are collected from the various stations. To test the potential of the developed system for reliable landslide hazard evaluations, data measured over a five-year period by the two monitoring stations in Jirisan National Park were analyzed. Subsequently, the suction stress of the soil over the monitoring period was calculated by applying laboratory test result of the geotechnical and unsaturated soil properties in the analysis domain area. The infinite slope stability analysis combined with an effective stress concept based on the suction stress was applied to calculate the factor of safety. This method also enabled the temporal and quantitative evaluation of slope stability in natural terrain. In addition, based on the monitoring and slope stability analysis results, an analysis for the spatial classification of landslide hazards was conducted. The analysis results quantitatively and statistically demonstrated that 98% of historical landslide initiation areas were classified as high hazard levels.

