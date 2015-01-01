Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to characterize and compare risk behaviors between motorcyclists and motor vehicle drivers who were involved in accidents and required hospitalization. The study focused on patients who were recently involved in motorcycle collisions (MCCs) and motor vehicle collisions (MVCs).



METHODS: We identified 63 patients involved in MCCs and 39 patients involved in MVCs who were admitted to our level-1 trauma center from April 2014 to September 2015. These 102 patients completed a questionnaire designed to evaluate risky driving behaviors. Pearson's chi-squared tests and unpaired two-tailed t-tests were used to evaluate categorical and normally distributed continuous variables, respectively. Multivariable linear regression was used to analyze predictors of risk behavior. Significance was set at p < 0.05.



RESULTS: When compared to patients involved in an MCC, patients involved in MVCs were more likely to be female (p = 0.007), drive more frequently (p < 0.001), and never perceive the risk of an accident (p = 0.036). MVC patients were more likely to have admitted to substance use on the day of the accident (p = 0.030), historically drive under the influence of drugs (p = 0.031), drive while tired (p < 0.001), drive while text messaging (p < 0.001), and speed while overtaking vehicles (p = 0.011). Overall, MVC patients engaged in more risk behaviors (3.3 ± 1.3 vs. 2.0 ± 1.5; p < 0.001) and were more likely to engage in multiple risk behaviors (p < 0.001). MVCs were associated with increased risk behavior, even after controlling for protective behaviors, driving history, and demographics (p = 0.045).



CONCLUSIONS: Within our cohort of trauma patients at our institution, motor vehicle drivers were more likely than motorcyclists to engage in any one risk behavior and engage in a higher number of risk behaviors. In addition, motor vehicle drivers perceived their risk of a potential accident as lower than riding a motorcycle. Education initiatives should focus on motor vehicle driver safety interventions that reduce risk behaviors.

