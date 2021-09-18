|
Shuvo FK, Mazumdar S, Labib SM. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(9).
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
unavailable
BACKGROUND: The existing environment literature separately emphasizes the importance of neighborhood walkability and greenness in enhancing health and wellbeing. Thus, a desirable neighborhood should ideally be green and walkable at the same time. Yet, limited research exists on the prevalence of such "sweet spot" neighborhoods. We sought to investigate this question in the context of a large metropolitan city (i.e., Sydney) in Australia.
Language: en
Australia; geographical information systems; green space; greenness; NDVI; spatial modeling; sweet spots; Walk Score®; walkability