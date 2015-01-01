Abstract

Korean elementary school students have the lowest life satisfaction levels among OECD countries. The use of smart devices has led to smartphone addiction, which seriously affects their quality of life. This study aims to establish and test variables that affect the quality of life (QOL) of elementary school students based on the Predisposing, Reinforcing and Enabling Constructs in Educational Diagnosis and Evaluation (PRECEDE) model, using smart device-related parental intervention, self-efficacy, social support, health promotion behaviors, family environment, smart device addiction, and QOL as measurement variables. Three elementary schools in the Republic of Korea completed self-report questionnaires. Descriptive statistical analysis and hypothetical model fit and test were used for data analysis. The model was found to be valid. Smart device addiction directly affected QOL. In contrast, health promotion behaviors, self-efficacy, social support, and smart device parental intervention indirectly affected QOL. Health-promoting behaviors also directly affected smart device addiction, self-efficacy, and family environment had a direct effect on health-promoting behavior. Therefore, to improve the QOL of elementary school students, the government should focus on developing programs that can help them actively perform health promotion activities and improve self-efficacy, social support, and parental intervention for smart devices that indirectly affect them.

Language: en