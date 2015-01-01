|
Poehlmann-Tynan J, Muentner L, Pritzl K, Cuthrell H, Hindt LA, Davis L, Shlafer R. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(9): e4512.
Most U.S. incarceration occurs in jails, with more than 10 million annual admissions, and most individuals in jail are parents of minor children. In this short-term longitudinal study, we examined the health and development of young children who did or did not witness their parent's arrest prior to parental jail incarceration. 228 individuals in 76 triads (incarcerated parents, children, at-home caregivers) were enrolled from four jails in two states. Jailed parents and caregivers reported on whether the child witnessed the parent's arrest or crime. Children's caregivers completed questionnaires about children's emotional symptoms during the prior 6 months and demographics, as well as children's emotional reactions to separation from the parent and child health at the initial assessment and 2 weeks later. Trained researchers conducted a developmental assessment with children while waiting to visit parents.
child; arrest; health; criminal justice system; delay; incarcerated parents; jail