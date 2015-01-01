Abstract

The aim of the study was to examine the prevalence of suicide thoughts and attempts during the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak and examine pandemic-related factors associated with suicide thoughts in the general Norwegian population. A sample of 4527 adults living in Norway were recruited via social media. Data related to suicide thoughts and attempts, alcohol use, pandemic-related concerns, and sociodemographic variables were collected. Associations with suicide thoughts were analyzed with logistic regression analysis. In the sample, 3.6% reported suicide thoughts during the last month, while 0.2% had attempted suicide during the same period. Previous suicide attempts (OR: 11.93, p < 0.001), lower age (OR: 0.69, p < 0.001), daily alcohol use (OR: 3.31, p < 0.001), being in the risk group for COVID-19 complications (OR: 2.15, p < 0.001), and having economic concerns related to the pandemic (OR: 2.28, p < 0.001) were associated with having current suicide thoughts. In addition to known risk factors, the study suggests that aspects specific to COVID-19 may be important for suicidal behaviors during the pandemic.

