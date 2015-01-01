Abstract

BACKGROUND: Over the past two decades, both transport modes as well as overweight/obesity have changed dramatically among students in China, but their relationships are not clear. This study aimed to investigate modes of transport to school and their associations with the weight status of Chinese students.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted with non-resident students aged 6 to 17 years from all 16 districts across Shanghai, China in October and November 2019. Information about sociodemographic characteristics and the models of travel to school among students was investigated using an online, self-administered, structured questionnaire (or those assisted by their parents). Weight and height were measured by school health workers, and the Chinese standard age adjusted BMI (weight/height(2)) was used to classify students' weight status. Cumulative logistic regression modelling was used to examine the relationships.



RESULTS: The main mode of transport to school was an active mode (46.5%, defined as walking, bicycling, or public transport), followed by an inactive mode of transport (30.5%, defined as a car or bicycle as a passenger), and a combination of both modes (23%). About one-third of the students were overweight or obese and 5% were underweight. No statistically significant association between transport modes and weight status was found in this study.



CONCLUSIONS: In Shanghai, close to one-third of children travel to school by an inactive mode of transport. The findings of this study did not support the notion that an active mode to school could be beneficial for preventing overweight/obesity in students in China.



Keywords: SR2S

Language: en