Citation
Wang L, Norman I, Xiao T, Li Y, Leamy M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(9): e4594.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Worldwide commitment to disseminate Psychological First Aid (PFA) training to enable frontline workers to support distressed individuals and/or manage their own self-care is increasing, but the evidence base of PFA training is uncertain.
Language: en
Keywords
capacity building; early psychosocial support; healthcare workers; mental and behavior health management; mental health and psychosocial support; mental health preparedness; non-specialist; PFA training; Psychological First Aid; psychosocial response