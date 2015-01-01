SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wang L, Norman I, Xiao T, Li Y, Leamy M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(9): e4594.

10.3390/ijerph18094594

Worldwide commitment to disseminate Psychological First Aid (PFA) training to enable frontline workers to support distressed individuals and/or manage their own self-care is increasing, but the evidence base of PFA training is uncertain.

METHOD: a scoping review was undertaken by searching seven databases and hand-searching grey literature to maximise coverage of potential studies.

RESULTS: Twenty-three studies met the inclusion criteria. Three PFA training models were commonly used in research studies. A broad selection of PFA training outcomes were observed including learning, behavior, satisfaction and practice in crisis mental and behavior health preparedness.

CONCLUSIONS: Research evidence of reasonable quality demonstrates that PFA training significantly improves knowledge of appropriate psychosocial response and PFA skills in supporting people in acute distress, thereby enhancing self-efficacy and promoting resilience. However, this review highlights inadequate guidance on how PFA training should be applied and adapted, significant shortcomings of reporting PFA training delivery, limited training evaluation and unclear training outcomes. Whilst behavioral, knowledge and system impact of the PFA training are promising, methodologically stronger evaluations which include systematic training adaptation and selection of sensitive outcome measures is needed to strengthen future implementation of PFA training and thereby enhance population preparedness for future emergencies.


capacity building; early psychosocial support; healthcare workers; mental and behavior health management; mental health and psychosocial support; mental health preparedness; non-specialist; PFA training; Psychological First Aid; psychosocial response

