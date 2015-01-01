|
Watching a lot of television (TV), where alcohol consumption is depicted frequently and mostly positively, can enhance teens' drinking intentions. This influence is particularly problematic among high-reactance teens (that is, those with a predisposition to resist adult control). This study documents one strategy parents can use to counteract TV influences: parental presence during the TV viewing experience (co-viewing). Survey data were collected from a nationally representative sample of parents and their children aged 13-17 (N = 396). Parents reported how they monitored their children's TV consumption, and adolescents completed a survey in which they reported the amount of TV they watch, completed a trait reactance scale and indicated their views and intentions regarding drinking.
