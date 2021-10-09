Abstract

The present study aimed to analyze and compare the prognostic performances of the Revised Trauma Score (RTS), Injury Severity Score (ISS), Shock Index (SI), and Modified Early Warning Score (MEWS) for in-hospital mortality in patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI). This retrospective observational study included severe trauma patients with TBI who visited the emergency department between January 2018 and December 2020. TBI was considered when the Abbreviated Injury Scale was 3 or higher. The primary outcome was in-hospital mortality. In total, 1108 patients were included, and the in-hospital mortality was 183 patients (16.3% of the cohort). Receiver operating characteristic curve analyses were performed for the ISS, RTS, SI, and MEWS with respect to the prediction of in-hospital mortality. The area under the curves (AUCs) of the ISS, RTS, SI, and MEWS were 0.638 (95% confidence interval (CI), 0.603-0.672), 0.742 (95% CI, 0.709-0.772), 0.524 (95% CI, 0.489-0.560), and 0.799 (95% CI, 0.769-0.827), respectively. The AUC of MEWS was significantly different from the AUCs of ISS, RTS, and SI. In multivariate analysis, age (odds ratio (OR), 1.012; 95% CI, 1.000-1.023), the ISS (OR, 1.040; 95% CI, 1.013-1.069), the Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score (OR, 0.793; 95% CI, 0.761-0.826), and body temperature (BT) (OR, 0.465; 95% CI, 0.329-0.655) were independently associated with in-hospital mortality after adjustment for confounders. In the present study, the MEWS showed fair performance for predicting in-hospital mortality in patients with TBI. The GCS score and BT seemed to have a significant role in the discrimination ability of the MEWS. The MEWS may be a useful tool for predicting in-hospital mortality in patients with TBI.

