Abstract

The purpose of this investigation was to determine the effects of varying facemask reinforcement and visor tint on peripheral visuomotor abilities in collegiate football players. Division I NCAA football players (n = 14) completed two peripheral visuomotor experiments: (1) Varying facemask reinforcement, (2) Varying visor tinting. In experiment 1, participants were tested under the following conditions: baseline (no helmet; BL), helmet + light (HL), helmet + medium (HM), helmet + heavy (HH), and helmet + extra heavy (HXH) reinforced facemasks. In experiment 2, participants were tested under the following conditions: baseline (no helmet; BL), helmet only (HO), helmet + clear (HCV), helmet + smoke-tinted (HSV), and helmet + mirror-tinted (HMV) visors. For each condition, a 60 s peripheral visuomotor test was completed on a Dynavision D2 visuomotor board. For experiment 1, the BL peripheral reaction time (PRT) was faster than all facemask conditions (p < 0.05). Furthermore, PRT was impaired with the HXH compared to HL (p < 0.001), HM (p < 0.001), and HH (p = 0.001). Both HH and HXH resulted in the potentiation of PRT impairments in the outermost and inferior peripheral visual areas (p < 0.05). In experiment 2, BL PRT was faster than all helmeted conditions (p < 0.05). Additionally, PRT was slower in HSV (p = 0.013) and HMV (p < 0.001) conditions compared to HO. HMV resulted in slower PRT in all peripheral areas (p < 0.05) while PRT was impaired only in outer areas for HSV (p < 0.05). Wearing protective football headgear impairs peripheral visuomotor ability. Lighter reinforced facemasks and clear visors do not appear to exacerbate impairment. However, heavier reinforced facemasks and tinted visors further decrease visuomotor performance in outer and inferior visual areas, indicating a potential need for considerations of on-field player performance and safety.



Keywords: American football;

