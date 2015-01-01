Abstract

Caustic soda ingestion causes strictures in the respiratory, gastrointestinal systems and even death. In the oral and perioral areas it causes contractures leading to microstomia that is difficult to manage to restore structure and function of the oral cavity. The present case is of a 42-year-old female who presented with microstomia, no endoscopic esophageal injury and ankyloglossia following ingestion of caustic soda in an attempted suicide following a dispute with her spouse. Satisfactory mouth opening and tongue movement were achieved by bilateral release of buccal contractures, commissuroplasty and release of the tongue that was tethered to the floor of the mouth.

