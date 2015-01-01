SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Megas IF, Beier JP, Grieb G. Medicina (Lithuania) 2021; 57(5).

(Copyright © 2021, Lietuvos Gydytoju Sajunga Lithuania)

10.3390/medicina57050400

unavailable

Intoxication with carbon monoxide in organisms needing oxygen has probably existed on Earth as long as fire and its smoke. What was observed in antiquity and the Middle Ages, and usually ended fatally, was first successfully treated in the last century. Since then, diagnostics and treatments have undergone exciting developments, in particular specific treatments such as hyperbaric oxygen therapy. In this review, different historic aspects of the etiology, diagnosis and treatment of carbon monoxide intoxication are described and discussed.


carbon monoxide; CO intoxication; COHb; inhalation injury

