Abstract

An error occurred in the article by Oberg C, Kiviahan C, Mishori R, et al, titled "Treatment of Migrant Children on the US Southern Border Is Consistent With Torture," published in the January 2021 issue of Pediatrics (2021;147[1]:e2020012930; doi:10.1542/peds.2020-012930).



On page 1, the following sentence (and its accompanying reference) have been removed from the online article: "Under the pretext of the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently ordered the deportation of immigrant children without notification of their families."

Language: en