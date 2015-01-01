|
Geirsdottir G, Mittendorfer-Rutz E, Amin R. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Abstract
PURPOSE: Refugees, especially minors, who often have experienced traumatic events, are a vulnerable group regarding poor mental health. Little is known, however, of their risk of suicidal behaviour as young adults. We aimed to investigate the risk of suicidal behaviour for young adult refugees who migrated as minors. The moderating role of education and history of mental disorders in this association was also investigated.
Keywords
Suicide; Suicide attempt; Migration; Minor; Refugee; Unaccompanied