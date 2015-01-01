SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Puthillam A, Parekh A, Kapoor H. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012211005565

The victim's decision to report a crime is generally dependent on the advice received from a confidant. The effects of a confidant's relationship to victims and perpetrators on the advice given to report rape were investigated. Indian participants (N = 418) read one of the seven scenarios of acquaintance rape as a confidant; the scenarios depicted different relationships between the victim and perpetrator (family vs. friend vs. stranger). Confidants closer to victims were more likely to advise reporting, whereas confidants closer to the perpetrator were less likely to advise reporting. Rape myth acceptance and victim blaming negatively predicted reporting to agencies.


Language: en

sexual assault; acquaintance rape; rape in India; rape myth acceptance; reporting of rape to the police; sexual violence in India; social distance; victim blaming

