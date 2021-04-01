|
Citation
|
Gray T, Mohan S, Lindow S, Pandey U, Farrell T. Eur. J. Obstet. Gynecol. Reprod. Biol. 2021; 261: 98-102.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE(S): Obstetric Violence refers to professional deficiencies in maternity care, which can occur in both low and high resource settings. Examples include non-dignified care, lack of respect when giving care, discrimination and abandonment of care. The objective of this study was to assess knowledge and attitudes towards obstetric violence in a cohort of medical students in India and the UK. STUDY DESIGN: An online survey was sent to 240 UK and 280 Indian medical students. This incorporated a video showing a dramatized scenario of obstetric violence. The survey assessed participant's demographics and prior knowledge of obstetric violence. Participants scored their perceptions of eight behaviours in the video on visual analogue scales. Participants were asked to reflect on their own practice and score this. Comparisons of survey responses between UK and Indian participants were made using chi squared/Student's t-test.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Medical education; Intrapartum care; Obstetric violence; Standards of care