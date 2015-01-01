Abstract

While research has investigated intimate partner violence (IPV) and food insecurity (FI) as independent experiences on mental health, research is lacking on the possible longitudinal associations of combined experiences of IPV and FI on maternal depression and generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). The study examined the independent and combined associations of IPV and FI that mothers experienced 3-5 years after child's birth on major depression and GAD at Year-15. The study utilizes the Fragile Families and Child Wellbeing study data (n = 2,311). Five mutually exclusive dichotomous variables were created based on IPV and FI experiences during Year-3 and Year-5. Major depression and GAD measured at Year-15 using the Composite International Diagnostic Interview-Short Form. According to the covariate-adjusted logistic regression models, none of the IPV and FI categories predicted depression at Year-15. Mothers who experienced only FI (OR = 3.79, p = 0.017) and those experiencing both IPV and FI concurrently (OR = 3.40, p = 0.021) had greater odds of having GAD at Year-15. Compared to the independent effect of IPV, the combined effect of concurrent IPV and FI experiences was highly associated with maternal mental health. Using a trauma-informed approach to counseling in combination with food assistance programs might be an effective strategy in preventing maternal GAD symptoms.

Language: en