Abstract

SUBJECT: The objective of this study is to determine the violence experienced by women who presented to the Emergency Department (ED) due to Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) and their previous experiences of violence.



METHOD: The descriptive study was conducted with 96 women. The data was analyzed in SPSS 17.0 statistics package program.



FINDINGS: The average age of the women is X = 35.33 ± 11.72, 35.4% of them are in the 31-40 age group, 69.6% are married, 44.8% are high school graduates, 60.4% are unemployed. It was determined that women who were IPV victims were exposed to violence by being beaten (punching, kicking etc.) at the highest rate (82.3%), and nearly half of them (47.9%) were injured in the head and neck regions. The vast majority of women (86.5%) have been subjected to violence before, only %13.5 of them stated that they experienced violence for the first time. It was found that the majority of women (69.8%) continued to live with the perpetrator after violence. Only three of the women (3.4%) attempted to initiate legal action, and the majority (76.5%) did not intend to take legal action.



CONCLUSIONS: Healthcare professionals should be aware that most woman presenting to the ED with IPV has a history of violence before it, and that this will probably not be the last. Healthcare professionals should also consider the fact that the victims may be exposed to different types of violence at the same time. It is also recommended that healthcare professionals be trained on policies regarding IPV management and equipped to provide women with the right way out.

