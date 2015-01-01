Abstract

The purpose of this study was to determine if driving ability 6 weeks after anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction is affected by the addition of a meniscal suture. It was also hypothesized that no differences in the driving performance would be found between right or left knee surgery subgroups. A total of 82 people participated in this prospective cohort study: 36 healthy controls, 26 patients undergoing isolated ACL (iACL) reconstruction with hamstring autograft, and 20 patients undergoing ACL and meniscal suture (ACL-MS) reconstruction. ACL-MS group followed a weight-bearing and movement restriction protocol during the first 2 postoperative weeks, whereas patients undergoing iACL could start range-of-motion exercises and full weight-bearing ambulation on the first postoperative day. A driving simulator that reproduced real-life driving conditions was used to evaluate driving ability. The software analyzed multiple driving and braking variables. Driving performance in the sixth postoperative week was compared with that of a healthy control group. Subgroup analysis considering additional procedures (iACL, ACL-MS) and the side of the operated knee (right, left) was also performed. No statistically significant differences were found in the demographic characteristics nor in the driving performance (collisions, p = 0.897; sidewalk invasions, p = 0.749; pedestrian impact, p = 0.983) between iACL, ACL-MS, and control groups. No statistically significant differences were found in right-left subgroup analysis. The results of the present study show that patients in their sixth postoperative week after right or left ACL reconstruction showed similar driving performance as compared with a healthy control group, regardless of associating or not a meniscal suture, suggesting it is safe to resume driving 6 weeks after the mentioned surgeries.

