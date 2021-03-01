CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Snelling S, Brewster C, Kay A, Baden J, Jeffery S. J. Plast. Reconstr. Aesthet. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Major incidents (MIs) can encompass many catastrophic scenarios. Hospitals, departments and healthcare professionals must have a high level of preparedness and readiness. Events in recent years have highlighted this, such as the Manchester Arena Bombing and the Grenfell Tower Fire...
Language: en