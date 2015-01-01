|
Chen Y, Li J, Chen A. Sci. Total Environ. 2021; 785: e147127.
Abstract
Southern China has suffered from flood disasters for over sixty years, which results in tremendous socio-economic loss. With the development of economy and the improvement of disaster reduction, both the exposure and potential loss of flood disaster are increasing. However, previous studies only focus on risk assessment, few has examined the comparison of potential risk and the actual losses caused by it. To this end, a method combing entropy weight and TOPSIS based on flood data (2008 to 2018) in China's national and provincial disaster database is applied to analysis flood risk and resulting loss in southern China. By using disaster system dimensions of hazard, exposure and vulnerability, the effect of natural, economic and social factors on flood risk are also examined.
Risk assessment; Comparative analysis; Flood disaster; Risk and loss