Abstract

BACKGROUND: Managing agitation is a significant challenge in the early stages of recovery after traumatic brain injury (TBI), and research investigating current practice during this period is lacking.



OBJECTIVES: This study examined how clinicians worldwide conceptualise, measure and manage agitation during early TBI recovery.



METHODS: A cross-sectional anonymous online survey was distributed via email, newsletters, conferences and social media to clinicians involved in early TBI care worldwide. Respondents were 331 clinicians (66% female) from 34 countries worldwide who worked in inpatient and outpatient settings in disciplines including medicine, nursing and allied health. Participants had an average of 13 years' clinical experience working specifically with an adult TBI population.



RESULTS: Agitated behaviour was commonly defined as aggression and restlessness. Three quarters of clinicians reported that their services measure agitation, and clinicians in North America more frequently use standardised assessment tools. Common non-pharmacological approaches used across all regions surveyed included providing familiarising information (85%) and environmental cues (82%), managing patients in single rooms (81%) and reducing noise levels (80%). Most clinicians (90%) reported pharmacology use, particularly atypical antipsychotic agents. Clinicians' mean rating of confidence in managing agitation was 7 out of 10 (10 being excellent) and was higher for services that provided staff with written guidelines for agitation management. Only half of clinicians reported sufficient training for managing agitation and 52% were satisfied with current agitation management practices.



CONCLUSIONS: Despite high rates of agitation measurement and management, many clinicians reported dissatisfaction with current agitation management and insufficient training. This study supports the development of international guidelines and training to ensure consistent and effective agitation management in early TBI care.

Language: en